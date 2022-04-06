Purulia (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): An eyewitness in the murder case of the Jhalda Municipality Councilor and the Congress worker Tapan Kandu on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide.

The Jhalda Police on Wednesday said that a suicide note was recovered from the house of the Congress worker.

Niranjan Baishnab was also an eyewitness in the Jhalda Municipality Congress Councilor Tapan Kandu murder case.

However, the police claimed that Baishnab hasn't blamed anyone for taking the extreme step.

"The body of the deceased has been sent to the Purulia Sardar Hospital for postmortem," he added.

The police stated that the note mentioned that Baishnab had been suffering from mental depression since the murder of Tapan Kandu, because of which he had not been able to sleep or do anything.

Kandu was allegedly killed in his presence.

"I have never been to a police station and I could not bear the repeated calls for enquiry anymore" the police stated while quoting from the note.

A relative of Baishnab, Dipak Baishnab has demanded a probe.

Tapan Kandu was allegedly murdered while walking with Baishnab on March 13 this year.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the party's elected representative (Kandu) was shot dead by "goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

