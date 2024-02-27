India News | WB Fake Currency-seizure Case: NIA Court Sentences Another Accused to Imprisonment

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A special NIA court in West Bengal has sentenced one more accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to a seizure of fake Indian currency in the state four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 27, 2024 05:24 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | WB Fake Currency-seizure Case: NIA Court Sentences Another Accused to Imprisonment

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A special NIA court in West Bengal has sentenced one more accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to a seizure of fake Indian currency in the state four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of convictions in the case has gone up to three.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Nursing Assistant Injects Woman, Rapes Her in ICU at Private Hospital in Alwar; Held.

Akramul, a resident of West Bengal's Malda district, has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) . He has also been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the special NIA court in Kolkata held Akramul guilty of the charge and passed the sentences, which shall run concurrently.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces Four LS Poll Candidates From Delhi, One From Haryana, Check List.

A special task force at the Lalbazar Street police station in Kolkata registered an FIR against Akramul and Senaul Sheikh alias "Senaul" on January 22, 2020, following a seizure of a huge quantity of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in the denomination of Rs 500.

The subsequent questioning of Senaul led to the arrest of the third accused, Enamul Hoque, on February 1, 2020, along with the seizure of more fake currency notes in the denoprisonment&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

India News | WB Fake Currency-seizure Case: NIA Court Sentences Another Accused to Imprisonment

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A special NIA court in West Bengal has sentenced one more accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to a seizure of fake Indian currency in the state four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 27, 2024 05:24 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | WB Fake Currency-seizure Case: NIA Court Sentences Another Accused to Imprisonment

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A special NIA court in West Bengal has sentenced one more accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to a seizure of fake Indian currency in the state four years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of convictions in the case has gone up to three.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Nursing Assistant Injects Woman, Rapes Her in ICU at Private Hospital in Alwar; Held.

Akramul, a resident of West Bengal's Malda district, has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) . He has also been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the special NIA court in Kolkata held Akramul guilty of the charge and passed the sentences, which shall run concurrently.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces Four LS Poll Candidates From Delhi, One From Haryana, Check List.

A special task force at the Lalbazar Street police station in Kolkata registered an FIR against Akramul and Senaul Sheikh alias "Senaul" on January 22, 2020, following a seizure of a huge quantity of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in the denomination of Rs 500.

The subsequent questioning of Senaul led to the arrest of the third accused, Enamul Hoque, on February 1, 2020, along with the seizure of more fake currency notes in the denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.

The case was taken over and re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2020 and investigations by the agency led to the arrest of a fourth accused.

The NIA spokesperson said all the four accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating high-quality FICNs with the intention to use those for unlawful gains.

The trial against one of the accused is still continuing, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Sidhu Moosewala
50K+ searches
Anant Ambani
20K+ searches
Neil Wagner
20K+ searches
OnePlus Watch 2
20K+ searches
Science Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024₹83.120.25%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹33,2022.97%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot