Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on Saturday called up the deceased Trinamool Congress worker Babu Haque's brother Rahmat Ali and enquired about the bereaved family.

As per a statement, during the interaction, the governor promised him all the assistance needed by the family.

In the fresh violence ahead of the Panchayat Polls, clashes had broken out between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party workers in North Bengal's Dinhata Cooch recently, resulting in the death of one person.

The deceased was identified as Babu Haque, a TMC worker.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state witnessed continuous clashes in various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Also, a TMC worker was beaten to death in the Malda district.

The election will be held in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

