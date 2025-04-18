Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose departed from the Circuit House in Malda on Friday to visit the relief camp at Par Lalpur, Malda, where he is expected to meet with the victims of the recent episodes of violence in the state following protests over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Governor addressed the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda in the state, noting that the issue is persistent.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Naming BJP Leader, Others in Facebook Video Alleging Harassment.

The Governor stated that there were two cancerous growths in West Bengal's politics---violence and corruption.

"The cult of violence is a reality in Bengal. We have two cancerous growths on the body politic of West Bengal -- one is violence, and the other is corruption. We must strike at the root of this. I'm sure that victory will be ours," Bose told ANI while on his way to visit violence-affected areas in Murshidabad and Malda.

Also Read | India's Axiom Space Ax-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Fly to ISS in May, 40 Years After Rakesh Sharma's Iconic 1984 Flight to Space, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Governor stated that the Raj Bhavan's "Peace Room" continues to receive a significant number of complaints and requests for assistance from areas affected by violence; however, he noted that the number of complaints has significantly decreased since the deployment of Central Forces.

"We have been getting 100 such requests and complaints from the field. Over the last two days, the number has decreased significantly following the deployment of the Central Forces. I also talked to the complainants selectively, especially those who are in great distress, directly with them to reassure them that we are all with them," he said.

He added that he would be visiting rehabilitation camps in Malda and had requested support from the Red Cross to expedite the relief work.

"They are distributing whatever is required there because the Red Cross is an international organisation that can even operate in war zones. We'll certainly mobilise all resources to bring relief and succour to the affected people," the Governor said.

The Governor also stated that he would remain cautious in the current situation.

"This is a democracy where various suggestions come. It will be properly considered by the appropriate authorities. I have been in constant contact with all concerned, particularly the state government and the central government, informing them and sharing opinions with them," he added.

"We will see that peace and normalcy are established. We will certainly take care of the affected people. We'll take a long-term approach to ensure that the root of violence is terminated in the bud, and that is going to be a commitment as Governor to the people of Bengal," he further stated.

Governor Bose is en route to Malda to visit areas affected by recent violence during protests over the Waqf amendment Act in the state. Following his inspection in Malda, Governor Bose will be travelling to Murshidabad to assess the situation in that district as well.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims.

The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)