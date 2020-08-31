Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) With suburban and other scheduled trains not in operation, the West Bengal government has said state transport undertakings will start services from early morning and increase frequency of buses from Tuesday to ensure smooth transportation of JEE and NEET candidates.

Services of WBTC, NBSTC and SBSTC will be available from 5 am onwards on all routes of Kolkata, Howrah, Barasat and Baruipur, the transport department said in a notification.

The Transport Director has also asked all regional transport offices in the state to ensure that maximum number of buses are in service on examination days.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Kolkata has asked private bus, auto and taxi operators to provide additional service from 7 am to 7.30 pm on examination days, it said.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said frequency of private buses in the city and districts will be increased to cater to the requirements of the examinees.

