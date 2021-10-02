Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary and said that "all pervasive fear and violence should be contained" for a democracy to flourish.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also vowed to propagate the freedom fighter's principles of peace and non-violence.

"Befitting tribute to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti2021 - Resolve to practise and propagate his noble principles of peace and non-violence that are globally relevant," the governor tweeted.

He also tagged the West Bengal chief minister to the post and said, "To blossom democracy and human dignity there is need @MamataOfficial to contain all pervasive fear and violence."

Alleging that Dhankhar was "unnecessarily trying to rake up a controversy" on the occasion, TMC state spokesman Kunal Ghosh asserted that there is no fear of violence in anyone's mind.

"Everyone lives in complete peace and harmony here. It is the governor who often makes such tweets which has no link with the reality," Ghosh claimed.

During the day, Gandhi Jayanti was observed in state and central offices of the city, maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

The father of the nation's statue was garlanded in many places here, and patriotic songs played to pay homage to him.

