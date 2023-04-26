TMC supporters and workers at Cooch Behar, West Bengal gathered for party candidate selection for panchayat elections. (Photo/TMC Twitter)

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): A scuffle erupted between the party workers during the selection of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the panchayat elections at West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

Ahead of the upcoming rural polls in the state, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was visiting Cooch Behar as part of the launch of 'Trinamool ey Nabajowar', after which the scuffle broke out between the party workers.

According to the police, the scuffle broke out immediately after Banerjee left the event. The conflict broke out in a rush to vote to select candidates for the panchayat elections.

The party decided earlier to use secret ballots to select poll candidates. The chaos occurred after the party workers fought for the ballot box to cast their votes and almost broke it.

Then later the situation was brought under control by the police.

National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been on a two-month 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' which started on April 25.

The two-month Yatra started from West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Tuesday and will be concluded at Kakdwip.

In the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a two-month long campaign 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' on April 25 to reach out to people.

"TMC will launch a two-month campaign- 'Trinamooley Nabajowar'- on April 25. Through this public outreach campaign, we want to know about the problems being faced by the people. As part of the campaign, people will select party candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls," said Banerjee in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June. Now, ahead of the panchayat elections in the State, the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition are levelling allegations of malpractice against each other.West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of supporting the "culprits" facing corruption charges.

