Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): The West Bengal police have seized 250 kg of banned firecrackers in the Survey Park Police Station area in Kolkata, said officials.

The police said that a three-wheeler was intercepted while vehicle checking at Hiland Park on the EM Bypass in Kolkata, resulting in the seizure of eight boxes containing 250 kg of banned firecrackers.

"On Sunday at about 06:45 am while the vehicle checking at Hiland Park on EM Bypass intercepted one auto carrying eight boxes of banned fireworks hired by one Shibu Mondal (60) containing 250 kg (approximately) banned firecrackers and did not provide a valid invoice for the purpose of selling, which violated the order of the High Court, Calcutta," said a press release issued by the police. (ANI)

