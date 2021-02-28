Asansol (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): As many as 3,064 booths have been designated for nine assembly seats in West Bardhaman district for the upcoming West Bengal polls, 618 more than the last assembly elections, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference here, District Magistrate Purnendu Kumar Maji informed that the total number of voters is 22,31,749, out of which 11,46,969 are male, 10,74,732 are female and 48 are third gender voters.

As many as 763 highly sensitive and 827 sensitive booths have been recognised.

"The total number of voting booths in the district is 3,064. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the number of booths in the district has increased by 618. Earlier the number of booths was 2,446," Maji said while addressing a press conference here.

An additional 1.27 lakh electors have registered to vote this time. About 450 polling stations will have an all-woman polling staff, and all booths will be provided basic facilities like drinking water and toilets.

"A total of 15,230 polling staff will be present across all booths, about 90 per cent of whom have undergone training. The 1,500 who did not attend training have been given a show cause notice. Action will be taken against those who fail to respond within the stipulated time," the DM added.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."

"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," added Arora. (ANI)

