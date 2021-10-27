By Ujjwal Roy

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): As Diwali approaches, potters in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas are gearing up to increase production of earthen lamps (diyas) to revive the business that was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Petrol Would Cost Rs 10 Per Litre in Future, Says Goa BJP Leader Damu Naik.

The potters have faced a financial crisis since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last year, but are now hoping to revive the business and their financial condition from the sale of earthen lamps ahead of Diwali.

This is the reason that Ultadanga Dakshindari potters have sculpted more than two lakh earthen lamps this time. Earthen lamps are being preferred more in the city, say local potters.

Also Read | Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Madan Prajapati, a potter told ANI that people are coming to market this year to buy diyas. "The demand for diyas has increased in the last few years. Our target is maximum production. I constantly work around Diwali and not do rest much," he said.

The potter also said that he has so far sold 30,000-35,000 earthen lamps.

Urging people to buy earthen lamps, he said that a lot of potters depend on these earthen lamps to earn people and remain financially stable. "It takes 3 days to make a diya. There are at least 400 to 500 families in this area who are associated with this business," he said.

He added, "There is no other work for us. I am educated and I have even tried to get a government job but that did not happen."

Uma Rao, a local in the area, said that she bought earthen lamps for at least Rs 3,000- Rs 4,000. "We want to light up our houses as well as that of others. Earthen diyas have a religious significance.

Sitaram Prajapati, an earthen lamps seller, said, "People are coming to market and the sale is good."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)