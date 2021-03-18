Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) COVID-19 is on the rise in West Bengal as one death and 303 new cases were reported here on Wednesday after almost one and half months taking the caseload to 5,79,156, the health department said.

The toll in the contagion went up to 10,298 after one death in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said.

The death was due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The city reported 96 new coronavirus cases, while nOrth 24 Parganas accounted for 74.

Since Tuesday 272 recoveries were reported here pushing the number of recoveries in the state to 5,65, 670 so far, the bulletin said.

At least 17,891 samples have been tested in West Bengal since Tuesday taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 88,75,277, it added.

