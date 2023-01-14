Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Acclaimed writer Shobhaa De has said she never gets overwhelmed by the fear of being struck by writer's block as, she thinks, there is no dearth of subjects as long as someone is active in life.

De, also a columnist, said that politicians provide her material each time they open their mouths.

On whether she is afraid of being struck by writer's block, De said, "The day I start worrying about that, I'll know that it's time to walk away to the sunset. For all those of us who are in this field, our ideas, sense of observation, curiosity and imagination keep us going.”

Speaking at Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival here, she said she enjoys what she is doing and will continue to write whatever she wants to.

"I feel extremely grateful that three generations of readers still find me relevant enough to read. They're not judging me like my contemporaries who had dismissed me at my first very book." De, 75, said.

About her new book, ‘Insatiable: My Hunger for Life', she said it would take readers through her encounters with food, people and places.

