New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath refused to interfere with the ED arrest and junked the plea filed by Bhattacharya.

"The application is dismissed," the bench said.

The ED had arrested Bhattacharya on October 11 after night-long questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.

Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

He is the MLA from the Palashipara assembly constituency in Nadia district.

