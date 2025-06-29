Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Sunday visited South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly gangraped. dring her visit, she met with the officer-in-charge and discussed the case's progress.

Majumdar said, "They (police) are neither letting us meet the victims, see the crime scene, nor did they let us take any photographs. The police do not want us to meet the victim's family."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Partially Burnt Body of 20-Year-Old Man Found Near Narela Bhawana Flyover, Probe Initated.

She further alleged that the police were unaware of the survivor's whereabouts stating, "The police are saying that they don't know where the family is. The Deputy Commissioner, the nodal officer of the case, does not know where the victim is. They are not at home. They have been hidden somewhere..."

"We will include everything in the report... After getting the letter from the Commission yesterday, police completed all the work in a single day, and now they don't know where they (victim and family) are. This is ridiculous. We will do what we have to do..." she said

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

Earlier today, Majumdar reiterated the commission's duty to support and protect women in times of crisis, working towards their safety and well-being. She emphasised the NCW's role in ensuring the safety and support of women in crisis, particularly in cases where crimes are being suppressed.

The NCW team, she said, plans to visit the survivor's house to assess the situation, understand the family's needs, and evaluate the police's response. The member was informed that the medical report and FIR were received within a single day.

"We have spoken to the officer-in-charge, who informed us that the first visit will be to the girl's house in Champahati, where we will speak with her father, mother, and any other legal guardian. We will ask the family about the current situation, what actually happened, whether proper protection has been given, whether the police took timely and appropriate action, and if the family needs any further help. We will also inquire about the progress of the investigation... Earlier, medical and legal procedures used to take several days, even up to four days. But yesterday, we received the medical report, FIR, in a single day. This shows that if police work without political interference, everything can be done promptly..." Majumdar told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)