New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Thursday held discussions with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib on advancing gender equality, women's empowerment, and strengthening collaboration to secure a better future for women and children.

In a post on X, Devi shared photos of her meeting with Lahbib.

Also Read | Human Trafficking in Bengaluru: Psychiatrist Sentenced to 10 Years for Abducting, Selling Newborn.

She said she was looking forward to continued collaboration of the sustained efforts in these areas.

"Today I met with Ms Hadja Lahbib, European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management. Great exchange and discussion on advancing gender equality, women's empowerment, and strengthening collaboration to secure a better future for our women and children," Devi added.

Also Read | Gudalur Leopard Accident: Youth Injured As Speeding Bike Collides With Big Cat in Tamil Nadu’s Nigiris District, Here's What Happened to the Animal (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)