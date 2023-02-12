Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the government aims to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry to achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar'.

"Our aim is to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry so that we can achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation. This event will also help us to move forward on this path," said Singh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Tigress Found Dead in Buffer Zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve Near Almora.

Rajnath Singh was addressing a curtain raiser event of the 14th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The event is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yelahanka tomorrow.

Also Read | UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh ‘Capable and Ready’ To Become India’s Growth Engine, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking on the eve of the five-day-long event, the Defence Minister said that the government is committed to making India Atmanirbhar in the defence sector.

"The government is committed to making India Atmanirbhar in the defence sector and the target is to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crores by the year 2024," said Singh.

Taking note of Aero India 2023, he said, "we envisioned it to be a big event, but it has taken shape of an even more grand event."

"With participants from around 100 friendly countries and 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was also present on the occassion, said, "With this event, we can showcase the capabilities of our Indian aerospace technologies, and also can showcase the actual manufacturing units both in commercial and defence aircraft building."

He said that he wants to see a fully Bengaluru-manufactured aircraft. "Bengaluru manufactures all the parts, used in the building of an aircraft. So my ambitious dream is that the day should not be far away when we build our own aircraft here in Bengaluru," said Bommai.

According to officials, the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The event will witness participation from more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

It will also witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)