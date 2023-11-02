Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Mahagathbandhan government in the state is distributing pens among the youth, while leaders of the BJP are giving swords to job seekers.

He also accused the BJP-led central government of spreading communal hatred across the country to divert the attention of people from real issues,

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Land Ownership Rights to 1.25 Crore Families by December 2023, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,20,336 teachers, Yadav said, “Today is a historic day. Such a massive level of government jobs were not given anywhere in the country on a single day. Those who got appointment letters today will celebrate Deepawali with a new zeal this year”.

Unemployment and poverty are the issues that need to be addressed, he said adding: “We are distributing pens among the youth, while leaders of the saffron camp are giving swords to job seekers.”

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: 7,671 People Exercise Franchise Through Home Voting, Postal Ballots.

The Narendra Modi government had promised 2 crore of jobs every year but that did not happen in 10 years, he said.

“After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, we have fulfilled the promise under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and gave jobs to 1,20,336 teachers. This drive will continue in the state,” said Yadav.

The RJD leader dismissed the opposition's charge of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers.

“Let them say whatever they want to say… Basically, the saffron party is uncomfortable with the Bihar government's recruitment drive. I want to ask the BJP leaders how many jobs were given when they were in power in Bihar?”.

Nitish Kumar and Yadav distributed appointment letters to several newly recruited teachers at the function.

Earlier in the day, Yadav told reporters, “Since we are providing jobs to youths, central probe agencies will start conducting searches against us.”

As many as 1.20 lakh candidates cleared the examination in August conducted by the BPSC for 1.70 lakh posts of teachers in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)