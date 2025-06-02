Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Principal of Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College's health department said that the hospital is prepared for COVID-19 and will work as per government directions.

Principal Dr Satyajeet Verma said that a mock drill was conducted with regard to COVID-19, and all the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants are in working condition.

Speaking to ANI, Principal Verma said, "A mock drill was conducted in this regard... All the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants are in working condition... We are fully prepared and we will work as per the state government's directions..."

He added that they will get the tests done for those who show symptoms like a cough to avoid a situation like the pandemic.

"The advisory we are giving includes wearing masks, maintaining necessary distance, and we will try to get the tests done of those who show symptoms like cough, so that we don't have to undergo the consequences of COVID again..." he said.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,961 as of 8 AM on Monday, June 2, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the country since January this year have increased to 32, with four deaths reported since Sunday.

According to official data, 203 new cases were added to the active case count since Sunday. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala each reported one COVID-19 death since Sunday.

Delhi reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases in the national capital to 483. In Kerala, active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,435, with 35 new cases reported since Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the active case count to 506. In West Bengal, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state's active cases to 331. (ANI)

