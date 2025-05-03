Cricket

India News | We Are Not Serious About Air Pollution, Need Accelerated Phasing out of Old Vehicles: VP Dhankhar

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Addressing the 27th Annual National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology in the capital, VP Dhankhar highlighted the grave health impacts of polluted air, especially on vulnerable groups, and urged a shift toward sustainable living, technological integration in healthcare, and a return to traditional wisdom rooted in nature.

Agency News ANI| May 03, 2025 09:20 PM IST
India News | We Are Not Serious About Air Pollution, Need Accelerated Phasing out of Old Vehicles: VP Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: Vice President of India/X)

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called for urgent collective action against worsening air pollution and stressed the need for immediate environmental and health reforms, including phasing out old vehicles and embracing public transport.

Addressing the 27th Annual National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology in the capital, VP Dhankhar highlighted the grave health impacts of polluted air, especially on vulnerable groups, and urged a shift toward sustainable living, technological integration in healthcare, and a return to traditional wisdom rooted in nature.

"Just reflect today--air pollution index in this city. You will be amazed when you look at the desirable index, and we are getting away from it. But what is concerning is that we are not serious about it. Like climate change, an existential challenge, we don't have another planet to live on. But everyone thinks it is anybody else's job. The job is for one and all. We are cliff-hanging," he said.

"We need accelerated phasing out of old vehicles. People have to understand that an old vehicle has to be discarded for reasons that concern our health. Merely because an old vehicle is functional on the road does not reflect on its roadworthiness. That has to be done.

The Vice President called on using public transportation, which, he said, is the safest and fastest.

"We must take pride in using public transportation. Our ego should not come in between. In many countries, this is done, and here also the safest, fastest, surest way to reach an airport is through a metro, but that is something we need to make a habit of," he said.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar specifically pointed out the pollution impact on people of different ages.

"Look at the plight of children who are close to industrial areas. Look at those tender souls. The elderly are exposed to biomass smoke. The farmer faces prairie or crop burning issues. The factory worker inhales chemicals and dust. Invisible citizens whose lives are shaped by the air we breathe. I still recall a person in another country handling the health department saying, a sick child is an assurance to the doctors for their work and pharmaceutical companies for survival. We don't want that scenario. It will be too much for us to go for air purifiers. Selective solutions in democracy do not reflect well for democracy. Solutions have to be for one and all. Because equality is the hallmark of democracy," he added.

Emphasising on the need for integration of technology with medical knowledge, he said that we must bridge medicine with data science, environmental studies, engineering, and artificial intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence--or let us put it in the broad term, disrupt

    Latestly whatsapp channel