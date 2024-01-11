New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): After a Noida-based engineer collapsed while playing cricket, concern has grown among health experts who have warned youngsters, especially those suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other diseases, to remain extra careful at a time when cases of heart attacks are on the rise.

According to Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, heart attack cases at a young age are on the rise.

Also Read | Knife for Chutney: Man Stabbed by Momo Seller for Asking for More Sauce in Delhi’s Shahdara.

Recently, a video made rounds on social media, which showed a man collapsing on the pitch while playing cricket in Noida. The man, identified as Vikas Negi -- an engineer-- ran towards the other side of the pitch to take a run but collapsed midway.

The man was seen being given a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by other players on the spot but he died of a heart attack, doctors said.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Family Members of Dalit Icons BR Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Kanshi Ram Among Invitees for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony in Ayodhya.

"We are progressively seeing younger patients with heart attacks mostly due to enhanced mental stress, smoking, pollution, inflammation due to viral illnesses including post-COVID status. Appropriate attention to these factors is necessary to stay safe, especially for those with diabetes, hypertension, or a strong family history of heart disease," Dr Atul said.

The health expert said, cardiac arrest cases surge during winter. "Every year we see an increase in heart attacks during winter. This is mainly due to reduced physical activity, increased eating especially junk foods and sweets, cold exposure leading to increased blood pressure and spasm of heart arteries (coronary artery)," he explained.

Dr Ashwani Mehta, senior Cardiologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Heart attacks are increasing in young adults under the age of 40 -- including those in their 20s and 30s."

"The most common reason for this is the bad lifestyle of youngsters. Physical inactivity, lack of adequate sleep, pollution, fast food consumption and smoking are the leading causes. Knowing what's behind the rise in heart attacks in young adults can help us to protect health and prevent cardiovascular disease." Dr Ashwani said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)