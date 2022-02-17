By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Gallantry award-winning former police officer Brinda Thounaojam is campaigning for her candidature in assembly polls highlighting her short but eventful career.

She is knocking every household in her assembly constituency, with pamphlets featuring her profile and campaign promises.

She is contesting from the Yaiskul Assembly constituency on a Janata Dal (United) party ticket. While discussing her "achievements and sincerity in uniform," she explained to people that the need of the hour was to vote for honest politicians and not the ones who are selfish or corrupt.

Speaking to ANI on the roadblocks in assuming a political avatar, she said that she was facing hurdles from the government machinery. The incumbent regime in Imphal was hell-bent on defeating her and the collective interest of the people, she added.

The Manipur Public Service Commission officer cadre of the 2012 batch, Brinda, was honoured with the gallantry award for busting a high profile drug haul case in 2018. On October last year, she resigned from the job and decided to take the political plunge.

When asked what made her leave the police service and join politics, she said, "We can't allow Manipur to be destroyed by this group of kleptocrats anymore. My motherland is precious we can't allow it being run in such a manner."

On being questioned why she chose JD(U), she replied that this was the only party that has not been tested in Manipur.

"For me, I don't have financial support hence I can't contest as an independent and there are no strong regional parties for whom I can contest. The only option left is a secular party like JDU that does not have an abysmal record in Manipur unlike any other parties in the state," she said.

Speaking on her agenda, she said, "I am going to bring a change on issues that concern the State like drugs, corruption, pollution and overall change for the state that we need," she said.

She added that she was feeling resistance from the most powerful people in the State including the head of the government and his allies. They have been threatening her supporters with dire consequences, she added.

The two-phased assembly election in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5. (ANI)

