By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand that are scheduled for next year, newly appointed state's Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said that the first objective of the party is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an interview with ANI, Godiyal said, "Our first target is to defeat BJP."

When asked about the face of the elections in the Assembly polls, he said that all workers are a face of the party but they have one common face of Congress.

In the recent past, there have been speculations of Congress leader Harish Rawat being the party's chief ministerial face in state.

Ganesh Godiyal is scheduled to take charge of his post on Tuesday. He will be visiting Dehradun at 11 am.

"I take this pledge in front of your camera that the day I became the president, I shall leave my ambition to become a minister for political stability in order to establish a good government in the state and eliminate people's misery," he said.

He condemned the BJP for changing three chief ministers in the state and said that they have made their task easy for the upcoming elections.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has made our task easy by changing three Chief Ministers. The public is asking today what was the need to change three Chief Ministers," he said.

BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has witnessed change in leadership frequently.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister in just 115 days.

Similarly, in the 2017 assembly elections, when the BJP got an impressive 57 seats, the party handed over the command to Trivendra Singh Rawat. When Trivendra was busy preparing for the celebration of his government's turn of 4 years, 9 days before that he was removed from the chair. The BJP made Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister. Now that only six-seven months are left for the assembly elections, the Chief Minister was again changed.

Meanwhile, gearing up for the polls, Congress appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the party's president for the Uttarakhand unit on Friday.

The party made Pritam Singh as Leader of Congress Legislative Party and Harish Rawat as chairman of the campaign committee.

Four working presidents have been appointed for Uttarakhand namely Jeet Ram, Bhuvan Kapdi, Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjeet Rawat.

Aryandra Sharma has been appointed as the Treasurer for Uttarakhand Congress.

Assembly elections in Uttrakhand are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)