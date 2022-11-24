Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that they walk for about eight hours and cover an average of 25 kilometres daily. "We interact with people in between the Yatra. We hear people's 'Man ki Baat' for about eight hours and speak for about 15 minutes. Not like PM's 'Man Ki Baat', we listen to what is on the mind of farmers, youth, women, labourers and small-scale traders throughout the day," he said.

Gandhi made the above remark while addressing the public gathering after the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Wednesday. He also thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for his lovely welcome in the state.

Gandhi said, "I am very happy today that we are taking our first step in Madhya Pradesh. We will have a lot of talks, will hug you a lot and will understand the problems of the farmers and people. The problem is slightly different in every state and in every district."He further said, "Our government was formed in Madhya Pradesh but they have bought our 20-25 corrupt MLAs."

"We started this journey from Kanyakumari. When we started, the people of the opposition said that India is 3,300 kilometres long and it cannot be done on foot but now we have come to Madhya Pradesh, we will walk about 370 kilometres here. This Yatra will reach Srinagar and our tricolour will be hoisted there, no one can stop it," the Congress leader added.

There are three goals behind this Yatra. Firstly, this is against the hatred, violence and fear that is being spread in India. Secondly, it is against unemployment and third against inflation, he said, adding that lakhs of people, including youths, farmers and unemployed youths will participate in this yatra and will walk across Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

