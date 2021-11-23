Visakhpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the Visakhapatnam Tourism and Port officials in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said we will develop Visakhapatnam not just as the world tourist destination but also as the centre of trade and commerce.

Reddy gave directions to undertake construction work of cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam port. He also sanctioned Rs 100 crores for the cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam port trust.

Also Read | UPPSC RO, ARO Prelims Exam Admit Cards 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"With the coordination of eleven ports in the country, we will develop cruise tourism. We will take advantage of all the opportunities for tourism development in Andhra Pradesh," the minister said.

Talking about Vistadome coach, Reddy said, "My wish is to bring special Vistadome coach train to Visakhapatnam. We will be organizing another conference on South Indian Tourism soon."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Read More About Those Who Have Been Conferred Gallantry Awards.

The Tourism Minister also said that two more temples from Andhra Pradesh (Simhachalam and Annavaram) will be added under the prasad schemes. "The Center will co-operate in all possible ways for the development of tourism," Reddy said.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "Held a review meeting of Vishakapatnam Port Trust, Cruise Terminal & Cruise Tourism, today along with AP Tourism Minister Sri Avanthi Srinivas. We will develop the beautiful coastal city of Vizag not just as a world tourist destination but also as a centre of trade & commerce."

"Anakapalli MP Smt.Satyavati, AP Tourism Corporation Chairperson & MD, Dist Collector & other state officials, Port Chairman & officials, and Officials of Tribal Museum, India Tourism, @ASIGoI and Railways also joined this meeting and contributed their insights," he tweeted.

The Union Tourism Minister also visited and reviewed the tourism project at Buddhist Complex at Bavikonda in Visakhapatnam today.

"Visited & reviewed tourism project at Buddhist Complex at Bavikonda in Visakhapatnam today. The project is being implemented under @tourismgoi's flagship program #SWADESH2.0 Hon Tourism Minister of AP Sri Avanti Srinivas Garu, officials from state & India tourism also joined," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)