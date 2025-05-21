New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): BJP MP Brijlal, who is part of a nine-member parliamentary delegation participating in India's Operation Sindoor outreach, on Wednesday said the team will visit five countries--Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia--as part of efforts to highlight Pakistan's continued involvement in terrorist activities.

"We will go from Japan to Korea, then Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. There are a group of parliamentarians. There are some experts also and we will go there and expose the actions of Pakistan which has become a terrorist nation," Brijlal said.

He said this outreach is essential because of Pakistan's repeated involvement in major terrorist attacks in India. "This is very necessary. Because the way Pakistan has acted, it continues to carry out many big terrorist incidents in our country. But we started responding to this in 2000."

He recalled, "When they did it in Uri, we carried out a surgical strike. In 2019, forty CRPF soldiers were killed in Pulwama, so we launched an Air strike on Balakot. We thought Pakistan would improve but it did not, and on April 22, twenty-five of our people were brutally murdered in Pahalgam."

Brijlal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that terrorist sites would be destroyed. "The Prime Minister said that we will destroy terrorist targets and we have ensured that they are decimated completely."

He reiterated India's stand that civilians and military establishments in Pakistan were never the target. "India had a clear stand that we do not want to attack Pakistan's army installations and their civilians. We will only attack the terrorists who cause this havoc in our country and we have done that by destroying nine bases of terrorists."

He concluded by saying, "By going to these countries, we will clarify our stand with the diplomats there as well as senior leaders. We will clarify India's policy and why Pakistan is a terror nation."

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

