Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who had been recently suspended from the party, revealed that she is in talks with the High Command but will not support thieves, further stressing that she can only work with the party if it sidelines the people ruining it.

"I am in talks with the high command, but I have this one condition that I will not support the thieves... If we want to make a government, there are four or five people ruining the Congress party, and if they are sidelined, then I will think about it..." she said.

Also Read | Country Now in Full-Fledged ‘Reform Express’ Phase, Says PM Narendra Modi to NDA Parliamentary Party Leaders.

She further claimed that when she went to meet the Governor, her statements were distorted by the media.

Moreover, she claimed that those who are bothered by her statements own 10,000 acres of land in the Shivalik range, and now, in collaboration with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, they want to legalise this land. She stands firmly against it.

Also Read | IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Directs Airline to Cut Winter Schedule by 5% After High Cancellations; Revised Schedule to Be Submitted by December 10.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu stated that she wanted to raise her issues through Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but before that, she got an appointment to meet the Governor. She further claimed that everyone felt unsettled upon raising the issue of these few people who own property worth crores of rupees in the Shivalik range.

"I was hoping that Rahul Gandhi would address these issues and become the 'hero'... He was misguided by people around him, resulting in a delay... Until then, I got my appointment with the Governor...I wanted Rahul Gandhi to give this presentation there because it is a matter of Punjab's victory," she said.

Regarding the legal notice sent by Sukhjinder Randhawa, she criticised, saying that he couldn't even ensure his wife's victory and that he openly sold tickets for crores of rupees in Rajasthan, and she has seen the evidence in the media and has also sent the evidence to the Congress high command. She said that she has presented her side of the story to the high command, and if the high command needs people who speak the truth, they will stand with her.

"I have spoken my truth...If they need the people who speak the truth at the ground level, they will understand..." she said.

She said that the AICC supports her, and 70% of the Congress party is also with her. All the Congress leaders are in contact with her, and she doesn't want to reveal anyone's name right now to avoid any action being taken against them.

Meanwhile, Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Congress following a series of public allegations made by her against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, days after her remarks over an alleged Rs. 500-crore offer for securing the Chief Minister's post triggered political unrest within the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)