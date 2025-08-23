New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday targeted the government over the Constitution amendment bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges and said the BJP has been targeting opposition leaders.

She said opposition parties will oppose the bill in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The MP said everyone wants cleanliness in politics but the government's promise to tackle it has proved to be "jumla".

"Everyone wants cleanliness in politics and that politicians stay away from corruption. The government has failed to deliver on its 2014 promise of a corruption-free India. Corruption is seen at every level of the government and this proves that this promise was also a 'jumla'....And the way opposition leaders were put into jails by levelling corruption charges. ED, CBI and Income Tax are being operated from BJP headquarters. By bringing such laws they have shown their intentions that they want destroy opposition parties," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

"JP Nadda talked about One Nation One Party during the Lok Sabha elections, and they are trying to implement it either through the Election Commission or through acts like this. It is shameful and we will oppose it in the JPC. It is against democracy," she added.

Opposition parties have expressed their strong reservations on the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

RJD MP Manoj Jha echoed similar concerns, calling the bill part of a broader political design. "This is a project to create an opposition-free democracy, and that project will fail. I have said this repeatedly," he asserted.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The bills were sent to the joint committee of Parliament.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment.

If the arrested leader doesn't resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. Interestingly, the bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility. (ANI)

