Madhubani (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying its leaders "can't even operate laptops," while urging support for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public rally in Madhubani, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In Uttar Pradesh, we gave laptops to young people for employment, jobs, and education. We'll tell Tejashwi Yadav ji that daughters should ride bicycles, help them study, and when they get good marks, give laptops to the young people, our brothers and sisters. These BJP members can't even operate laptops. When Tejashwi Yadav becomes the new Chief Minister, he will do so with a new way of thinking."

He said Tejashwi Yadav's leadership would bring a "new and positive way of thinking" to Bihar's development.

"When Tejashwi Yadav becomes the new Chief Minister, he will do so with a new way of thinking, with positive thinking, and with the development of Bihar. All of us together will support him with our experience so that we work in a new way to make Bihar a new Bihar, where there is employment, jobs, and our backward Dalit community is respected, and farmers are prosperous," the SP leader said.

Referring to the political ties between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added, "And remember, after Bihar, there are elections in UP as well. So, when there will be young Chief Ministers on both sides, will there be more work or not? And we will also help. We have a very deep relationship with Bihar."

In the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled for November 11, all nine constituencies of Madhubani district, including Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Madhubani, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, and Laukaha, are gearing up for elections.

In Harlakhi, sitting JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar is contesting once again, facing Rakesh Kumar Pandey (CPI) of the Mahagathbandhan.

Benipatti will witness a keen fight between BJP heavyweight Vinod Narayan Jha, who is eyeing a third consecutive term, and Congress candidate Nalini Ranjan Jha alias Rupan Jha, with Parvez Alam (Jan Suraaj) also in the mix.

The Khajauli seat will see BJP's Arun Shankar Prasad defend his seat against Braj Kishor Yadav (RJD), while in Babubarhi, JD(U)'s Mina Kumari faces Arun Kumar Singh (RJD) in a closely fought contest.

In Bisfi, the contest is shaping up as a fierce NDA-MGB faceoff between Haribhushan Thakur "Bachol" (BJP) and Asif Ahmad (RJD), with Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Jan Suraaj) attempting to position himself as a third alternative.

The Madhubani seat will feature a rematch between Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) and Madhaw Anand (RLM), while Rashid Khalil (AIMIM) could influence minority votes.

In Rajnagar (SC), BJP's Sujeet Kumar takes on Bishnu Deo Mochi (RJD), with Surendra Kumar Das (Jan Suraaj) also contesting.

Jhanjharpur will see BJP leader Nitish Mishra, a prominent face of the NDA, contest against Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI) of the MGB, while Keshavchandra Bhandari (Jan Suraaj) adds a third dimension.

In Phulparas, JD(U)'s Sheela Kumari faces Subodh Mandal (Congress) from the Mahagathbandhan.

Lastly, in Laukaha, JD(U)'s Tish Kumar Sah will lock horns with RJD's Bharat Bhushan Mandal, while Renu Yadav (Jan Suraaj) enters as an independent challenger.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. (ANI)

