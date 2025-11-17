Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for putting faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and bringing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He asserted that the ruling party will drive Bihar towards a path of growth and development.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Bihar who have given immense support and blessings to the NDA. Just as the people have once again expressed their trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we all will work to take Bihar forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar..." he stated.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Among Victims As Bus Collides With Disel Tanker Near Medina, EAM S Jaishankar Expresses Concern.

Earlier today, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the NDA government will be formed very soon and fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including setting up industries and providing employment.

Speaking to ANI, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The NDA has achieved a resounding victory in Bihar and soon the NDA government will be formed...Just as the people of Bihar have voted with faith, we will live up to that trust. We will work with full strength to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Modi regarding Bihar's development, setting up industries in Bihar, and providing employment."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to choose its leader on November 18.

"Tomorrow morning at 10 AM, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, and in the meeting of the Legislature Party, BJP will choose its leader. Our observers from the Centre will also come, and then there will be an NDA meeting, and then the work of government formation will be completed. By the 21st, the work of government formation will be completed," Dilip Jaiswal stated.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases. Phase 1 was concluded on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)