New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A weak health infrastructure in tribal areas is the reason for an increasing debt burden on tribal families facing health issues, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Harsh Chouhan said.

"Tribal health infrastructure is certainly weak. Due to health problems, we observe an increasing debt (burden) among tribal people these days. It is reported that a small tribal family carries a debt of about Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh on an average. Lack of minimum healthcare facilities also contributes to migration of tribal families," a statement quoted Chouhan as saying.

"When it comes to healthcare in tribal societies, we often assume that the tribal people are superstitious, which is not true. If healthcare services do not reach them, then they look for alternatives," he added.

Chouhan stressed the need to communicate with tribal societies to understand them and their health needs.

"Providing modern healthcare services in tribal areas will yield positive results in the overall development process of the tribal communities," he said.

