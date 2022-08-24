Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) After 66 years, Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides will organise the national jamboree from January 4 to 10 next year at Rohat in Pali district.

Over 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country, including 1,500 of them from foreign countries, will participate in the 18th 'National Scouts and Guides Jamboree', an official statement said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Unable to Pay App-Loan Debt, 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife And Kids, Later Ends His Life.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 24.70 crore for the event. The state government has also approved to transfer Rs 10 crore from the total sanctioned amount to the state's scouts and guides unit, it said.

Various competitions such as state gate, pioneering project, adventure valley, global village development, integration games, march past, folk dance, rock climbing, parasailing and water activities among others will be organised in the seven-day jamboree.

Also Read | Yogi Government Policies Helped Youth Become Job Creators: Survey.

Gehlot had set aside Rs 25 crore in the 2022-23 budget for the jamboree. Last month, he had released the poster for the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)