New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): As India gears up for a week-long celebration of the National Maritime Celebration from April 5, the 'First Merchant Navy Flag' was pinned on the lapel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Sudhansh Pant, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW and other senior officials on Thursday.

A memento was also presented to Prime Minister Modi.

Underlining the significance of the day, the government is organising the National Maritime Week from March 30 to April 5, paying tribute to the services of seafarers and celebrating the proud moment for India for the first Indian Steamship "S.S. LOYALTY" of M/s. Scindia Steam, Navigation Co. Ltd., Mumbai, ventured into international water on her maiden voyage from Mumbai to London (UK) in the year 1919, and this day is marked as "National Maritime Day."

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The role played by the seafarers from India has played a pivotal role in keeping the global supply chain operational. The service provided by these unsung heroes of our sea will be celebrated during the National Maritime Week celebration."

"We have the immense pleasure and honour to have our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji lending support to this initiative as he wore the country's first Merchant Navy flag on his lapel, marking the beginning of this week-long celebrations," Sonowal added.

The MoPSW will recognise the services of seafarers and services of any other persons connected.

MoPSW is presenting awards to eminent personalities, who have excelled in the maritime sector. These include the Sagar Samman Varuna Award, Sagar Samman Award for Excellence, and the Sagar Samman Award for Gallantry, among others.

On National Maritime Day, the government is paying tributes to the seamen, who laid down their lives while on the high seas in the first and second world wars.

The National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee has been set up in Mumbai for organising and coordinating various programmes for the celebration of the National Maritime Day/Merchant Navy Flag Day.

The central committee conducts the affairs of the National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee.

The committee comprises representatives of ship owners, seafarers, port trusts, maritime state governments, and the Ministry of Shipping.

The committee secures funds through voluntary contributions from ship owners, port authorities, and various semi-government and non-government organisations interested in Shipping. (ANI)

