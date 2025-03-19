Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday stated that the state government would benefit the farmers and deprived sections of the state with various schemes in the mega program that would be organized in the state on the occasion of Rajasthan Day which is to be held on March 30, as per a release.

The CM further stated that to realise the vision of 'Apno Agrani Rajasthan', the state government is implementing important schemes through good governance.

Sharma said that the farmers of the state are benefiting from the schemes of the Central and State governments.

As part of the programs being organised on Rajasthan Day-- a three-day fair and exhibition of farmer-producer organisations would be organised from March 28 to 30 March to further empower the farmers of the state.

The event will strengthen market linkages, brand building, sales promotion and capacity development for Farmer Produce Organisation (FPO) and also provide a market for FPOs to showcase and sell their products. Also, grants will be transferred under various schemes related to farmer welfare.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was continuously making efforts for the upliftment of the needy people sitting at the last end of the villages of the state.

He further stated that Assistive devices were distributed to the disabled in the series of programs organized on Rajasthan Day.

The CM also stated that the distribution of accessories, transfer of funds to construction workers, lease distribution under the ownership scheme and dairy booth allocation would take place in the three day event.

Earlier on March 15, the CM said that women have an important role in building strong and developed countries. The journey of development is incomplete without the participation of half the population.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration program of Shakti Vandan India's Self's Honor Festival at Jawahar Kala Kendra on Saturday.

He said that in our eternal culture, there is a tradition of worshiping Maa Durga for Shakti, Maa Lakshmi for wealth and Mother Saraswati for wisdom.

Sharma said that the Shakti Vandan Festival is a symbol of significant contribution in our women's empowerment efforts.

Our government is working with commitment to provide development -oriented environment to women in the state, the CM said as per a release.

He said that Lokmata Ahilyabai has left a permanent heritage from her life and actions. He developed Maheshwar saree to the world by developing the local handloom industry in Maheshwar to make women self -reliant. She was a courageous warrior competent administrator and dedicated patron of eternal culture.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was also striving for the upliftment of Vandya and glorious Sanatan culture. (ANI)

