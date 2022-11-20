Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Gujarat's Jamnagar, reviewing preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to sources privy to the meeting, Sharma told BJP workers to spread out and reach out to the last voter.

He added that the BJP was working to implement Gujarat's 'development model' across the length and breadth of the country.

Later, speaking to ANI, the former Uttar Pradesh deputy CM said, "The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive intent with which our government has Gujarat forward over the last five years gives us the confidence of returning to power with the maximum seats."

"I was given the opportunity to address public rallies across the state as part of our campaign for Assembly elections and the response and love that we have received so far is nothing short of overwhelming," Sharma said.

"We will post another historic victory in Gujarat in the Assembly polls while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will face their worst-ever defeats," the former UP deputy CM claimed.

He said the party workers are putting in the hard years to not only bring the BJP back at the helm of Gujarat but also help Narendra Modi return as prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The party will break all records and return to power with a handsome majority (in Gujarat)," Sharma said.

Gujarat will poll in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes, along with those of Himachal Pradesh, will take place on December 8.

The BJP has been holding the administrative reins of the state for the last 27 years. (ANI)

