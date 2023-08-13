Shantipur (WB), Aug 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured as an SUV collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 12 near Fulia in Santipur police station area around 12.15 pm, they said.

Those in the SUV were going to Mayapur from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas, police said.

The four-wheeler rammed into the bus, killing two persons on the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

