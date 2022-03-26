Howrah (West Bengal) [India], March 26 (ANI): West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Anis Khan murder case.

The Congress veteran stated a three-day 'Nyay Yatra' in Howrah on Saturday.

"Local Police cannot conduct this investigation, so we demand a CBI probe. The government here is neglecting the matter. People are furious, they want to know the truth and punishment of the guilty," Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress MP alleged that the state police officials are behind the murder of Anis Khan.

"It is clear that the police officials here are responsible for the murder of Anish Khan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised to take all guilty into custody within 15 days. 42 days have passed and she has shown no interest," he added.

Anis Khan, a former student leader was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area last month. His parents had alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, denied the allegations.

West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a student at Aliah University. A Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer were arrested in the case from Amta, Howrah

Last month, Calcutta High Court ordered a second post mortem monitored by the District Judge in the murder case of Anis Khan. (ANI)

