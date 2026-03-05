Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate Rahul Sinha filed his nomination in Kolkata here on Thursday.

Sinha submitted his nomination papers in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

Newly nominated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha, expressed gratitude for the opportunity on Wednesday, stating that the party values its workers and has instilled "a new passion in everyone".Earlier on Wednesday, he affirmed the BJP's full support for the Election Commission's efforts to remove "fraudulent voters" from the list. Speaking to the media, Sinha said, "The BJP has proven that a worker is great. It sent a message to those who are waiting for an opportunity that the party takes care of every worker. This has instilled a new passion in everyone. All of us have to protect and purify Bengal together."

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)

