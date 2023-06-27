Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri.

TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed that she was safe.

"Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe," TMC leader Rajib Banerjee said.

"CM West Bengal was on board EC-145 helicopter of Heligo Charters pvt ltd from Maal Bazaar to Bagdogra. Diverted to Sevok road (army helicopter base) due to heavy rains and low clouds at Bagdogra. All ok on ground at sevok road. Helicopter awaiting weather to clear. It was a precautionary landing," stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Earlier, CM Banerjee addressed a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. (ANI)

