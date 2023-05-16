Purba Medinipur (West Bengal), May 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Medinipur accident which claimed seven lives will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID," she said.

At least seven people died and seven were critically injured in a blast incident at a firecracker factory incident in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur on Tuesday.

Two fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Talking about the incident, the Superintendent of Police of the area said, "Seven (as per the latest update) were dead in the incident. Seven are critically injured. The state government is deeply saddened by the incident and compensation will be provided to them. Prior to this too, the owner was arrested. FSL and Bomb Squad have been informed and legal proceedings are being carried out."

"As of now, we have recovered. We are searching for some bodies under the debris. Fire has been put out," said one of the firefighters Amitabh Maiti.

However, the state CM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

"We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured," she said. (ANI)

