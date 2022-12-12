Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) A huge number of crude bombs was found in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Monday.

The crude bombs, kept in plastic jars, were found at a paddy field in Pursha village in Galshi block on Sunday night, they said.

The bombs were defused on Monday morning, they added.

An investigation was underway, police said.

Over the last few weeks, crude bombs were recovered by the police from different parts of the state. Last week, three persons were killed in a blast at a house in Purba Medinipur district.

