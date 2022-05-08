A farmer working on the field ahead of heavy rains predicted in view of Cyclone Asani. (Photo/ANI)

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Farmers in West Bengal's East Midnapore district are bracing up for Cyclone 'Asani' as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers in the last two cyclones suffered a loss of life and property. According to the IMD, Kolkata and south Bengal is likely to receive heavy rain between May 10 and 13. Before that farmers are trying to save their harvested crops from the field.

This, being a paddy crop season, most of the farmers are able to harvest and carry back crops from the field, but there are many farmers whose crops are still in the field and they are trying hard to save that.

Balaram Shaw, a farmer said, "I am trying hard to save my crops. We will fight the cyclone."

Guru Prasad Jana, another farmer said, "The cyclone has become a regular issue. I almost harvested all the crops, a few remain on the ground. It will be done soon."

In May 2020, Amphan hit the region, which was catastrophic and caused widespread damage in West Bengal and Odisha. One year later, another Cyclone Yaas appeared on May 26.

Meanwhile, Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from May 10 till further notice. The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on Monday and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.

The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas three districts are keeping cyclone shelters, schools, and other pucca structures, dry food, and necessary medicines ready.

Speaking to ANI, PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha said, "By the time it reaches south of Puri, it will almost be an evening of May 11 and will again be a deep depression. From a cyclonic storm, it will downgrade into a deep depression. We do not expect very severe wind speed maybe 40-60 km/h."

"Cyclone Asani which is currently located in SE Andaman sea is moving in NW direction & is expected to move in the same direction till May 10 afternoon and evening. Later, it will move parallel to the coastline of India, particularly Odisha", added PK Jena.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

