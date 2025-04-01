Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): A massive fire at a firecracker factory and godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district claimed the lives of eight members of a family, including four children, after the blaze spread to their nearby house, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a case has been registered against the owners of the factory.

Police said that the fire broke out at the factory in Parthapratim Dholahat area at 8.30 pm on Monday, before spreading to an adjacent house. While seven members of the family died on the spot, one more succumbed to injuries later in the hospital.

"Prima facie, it appears to be an accident. The fire started at 8:30 PM due to an explosion, leading to the deaths of seven people, including four children, three women, and one man. Another woman, who was injured, was taken for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries," Assistant Director General of Police (ADG) South Bengal Supratim Sarkar told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our primary investigation reveals that firecrackers were stored at the location. There was a godown and manufacturing facility barely 100 meters from the house where the explosion took place. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and have filed a case against two persons who owned the firecracker factory," ADG Sarkar said.

We are further looking into the case, he added.

According to officials, the deceased family members were identified as Ankit Banik (6 months), Ashmita Banik (8 months), Arnab Banik (9), Santana Banik (28), Pravabati Banik (80), and Aurobindu Banik (65). While these 7 people died on the spot, another member of the family, identified as Sutapa Banik (26) succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh expressed grief over the "unfortunate incident" and claimed that the factory was being run without permission.

"What happened in Parthapratim was an accident. The police administration is reviewing the preliminary report and looking into the details. There is no political connection to this. This is an unfortunate incident that should not have happened. These firecrackers were being manufactured illegally without a license," Ghosh alleged. (ANI)

