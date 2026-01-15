Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hut adjacent to a wall near the Howrah Shalimar GRP in the early hours of Thursday.

A small truck was caught in the fire, which spread rapidly due to a large number of tyres in the area.

According to Fire Station Officer Tappan Kumar Mandal, two fire engines arrived at the scene, bringing the fire under control. He confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

"The fire originated in Howrah. Two fire engines arrived, and they extinguished the fire that had started in a tyre repair shop. The fire is now under control. There were four or five shops... and one vehicle also caught fire. There were no injuries," Mandal told ANI.

Further Details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata on Wednesday. The fire continued for two hours, which was ultimately doused by fire tenders deployed at the scene. Three shops and adjoining areas were swept up in the fire

According to a South Kolkata fire officer, Sudipto B, the fire was contained with 10 fire engines sent to the scene. He stated that the fire's origin remains unknown, and three shops and the surrounding area sustained damage.

"The fire is completely under control... The source of the fire is not yet known. We would require the forensic aid. 10 fire engines were deployed here... 3 shops and their adjoining areas have been affected," said Sudipto. (ANI)

