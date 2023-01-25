Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): West Bengal Forest officials arrested a man for allegedly smuggling dried Sea Horse from Siliguri's Naxalbari area.

The officials of Ghoshpukur Range of Kurseong Forest Division on Tuesday recovered about five kilograms of dried Sea Horse from the accused, identified as Faiz Ahmed.

Also Read | Indian-American Mathematician Srinivas Varadhan to Be Conferred #PadmaVibhushan in the … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Police have registered a complaint against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)