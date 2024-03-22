Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose gave his assent to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Friday.

"Hon'ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has assented to The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.

The Bill which exempts schools from paying property tax was passed by the state assembly in September last year.

"It is considered necessary and expedient to amend the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980 (West Ben. Act LIX of 1980), inter alia, for the purpose of making provision for exempting the lands or buildings comprising educational institutions, administered or aided, by the state government from payment of property tax" the Bill read.

The Governor's assent comes days after he reviewed the situation in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district, where reportedly a clash erupted on Tuesday night.

BJP supporters led by Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters led by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha locked horns in Dinhata on Tuesday night, resulting in injuries to supporters on both sides.

Governor Ananda Bose, after visiting Cooch Behar, said that the police have been given instructions to provide adequate security to the people here and added that necessary action will be taken to ensure that people live in peace and harmony.

"The police have been given instructions to provide adequate security to the people here. I will also take up the matter with the DGP. The necessary action will be taken to ensure that people live in peace and harmony. Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution. We will certainly find a solution to this once and for all. There will be a peaceful election this time," Bose said. (ANI)

