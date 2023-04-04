Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday launched the book 'Not An Accidental Rise: Harsh Vardhan Shringla' in Darjeeling and said that this motivational book should be useful to the youth of Bengal and India.

While delivering his address on the occasion, the Governor of West Bengal stated, "This motivational book should be useful to the youth of Bengal, and of course, to the youth of India."

He also urged that the lives of dedicated public servants such as Harsh Vardhan Shringla can instil a sense of responsibility and desirable leadership qualities in the youth.

The book is written by Dr Dipmala Roka. The book recounts the life and career trajectory of the Former Foreign Secretary of India and currently the Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shingla.

As the second meeting of the Tourism Working Group is also about to conclude in Darjeeling, Governor hailed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who belongs to Darjeeling, by saying "He was sent to Darjeeling to go and see the world, and now, he is bringing the world to Darjeeling."

In his address, Shringla emphasised the role of youth in making India a developed country by the year 2047.

He also said that the book is intended to reach out to the younger generation.

While addressing the event the writer of the book Dipmala Roka who is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of International Relations at Sikkim University, Gangtok said, "This book has been written to inspire everyone to believe in themselves as Harsh Vardhan Shringla has done".

Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Shringla joined the Indian Foreign Service at the relatively young age of 22 and was posted in Vietnam and then deployed in the Europe West Division that oversaw India's relations with major European countries.

Later, he was promoted and moved to one of the "heaviest" territorial units in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Northern Division, which covers India's relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

Subsequently, during his next posting in Tel Aviv, he worked on India's relations with Israel before entering the world of multilateral diplomacy when he was appointed to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

During his longest stint at Headquarters as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, he successively managed the SAARC, UN Political, and BSM (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Maldives) Divisions. (ANI)

