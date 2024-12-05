Malda (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): Malda Hotel Owners Association will not provide hotel services to Bangladeshi citizens until they have any permission from the administration or police officials, said Malda Merchant Chamber Commerce President, Jayanta Kundu on Thursday.

He said that this decision comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and the attack on minorities in the country.

Kundu said, "Malda Hotel Owners Association, has come up with an initiative that if a Bangladeshi comes here they won't be allowed in the hotels, they will have to get permission from the administration or Police, then only they will be allowed...because of Bangladesh situation, this procedure will continue..."

Notably, Malda is a bordering district in West Bengal which touches its boundary to Bangladesh.

Earlier today, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur urged the United Nations to take immediate action against the recent violence in Bangladesh and said that if the international peacekeeping organisation fails to act, it should dissolve.

He said that he has also written a letter to the United Nations regarding the recent violence in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Devkinandan Thakur said, "I have written a letter to the United Nations...UN was founded because if some attack happens on humanity anywhere in the world, UN would stand up for them but unfortunately, UN is silent right now...in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das's two lawyers were beaten up very badly...because they didn't want his (Chinmoy Krishna Das) to happen and then he would be in jail forever...we want UN to interfere in this...women and children are being attacked, houses being torched...if you can't take action, dissolve UN."

Violence against minority communities is on the rise in Bangladesh, with attacks intensifying after the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. However, attacks on Hindus began soon after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government in August.

On Tuesday a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das stating that he will remain in jail on alleged sedition charges until then.

The Daily Star Bangladesh reported that the Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladesh media.

Chinmoy Krishna Das who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused Chinmoy Das and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly criticised Das' arrest and the denial of his bail. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

ISKCON has claimed that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman has urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

Earlier, in another concerning development, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media.

The petition in Bangladesh has alleged that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the intent of inciting sectarian violence, imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes. (ANI)

