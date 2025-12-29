New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): A man was arrested for assaulting his partner with a knife at a guest house in West Bengal's Kolkata, police said in a statement.

According to Kolkata Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when the accused, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, assaulted his partner, leading to profuse bleeding from her shoulder.

Also Read | Rabies Scare in UP Village: Nearly 200 Villagers in Piprauli Get Rabies Vaccination After Consuming ‘Raita’ Made Using Milk From Dog-Bitten Buffalo.

The victim is undergoing medical treatment at NRS Hospital.

Kolkata Police said, "On December 28, 2025, at about 16:15 hours, information was received regarding an assault at a Guest House, located at 159, BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata-12 under Muchipara PS."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"It was reported that a boarder staying in Room No. 412 had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, causing profuse bleeding from her shoulder. The victim, a woman (38) of North 24 Parganas, was immediately shifted to NRS Hospital."

"The accused boarder, Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj (40) of JV Nagar, Chennai, has been arrested. The victim is still under treatment in the hospital," police added.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)