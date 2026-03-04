North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shop in the Madhyamgram area of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal here on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon, and efforts were underway to douse the flames.

Also Read | US-Israel vs Iran War: Indian Stock Markets Continue To Bleed; Sensex Down 1,122 Points, Nifty Closes 385 Points Lower.

Earlier on February 13, A fire broke out at Globsyn Crystal Tower in Salt Lake, Kolkata, an official said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. All employees present in the building were safely evacuated.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed After Car Rams Truck on Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Chittoor.

Speaking with ANI, an employee from the Globsyn Crystal Tower, Prasun Basu, said, "Wewere inside the building when the fire broke out, and we were immediately asked to vacate the premises. I heard from people that a restaurant below had caught fire. The building has multiple offices as well as restaurants.

"Meanwhile, on January 30, the fire that broke out at a manufacturing unit in Kolkata's Anandapur area has been brought under control, officials said.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Fire Station Officer Pankaj Chowdhury said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is trying to remove debris from the gutted structure.

"Fire has been brought under control. KMC people are removing the structure using a gas cutter...," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)