Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh Mohana, the two accused in the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, have died in jail after a clash between inmates. "a fight broke out between miscreants in the Goidwal Sahib Jail, in which Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, resident of Rai, was killed. Keshav, a resident of Bathinda, and Manmohan Singh Mohana, a resident of Badlada, were admitted to Civil Hospital Tarn Taran, reported ANI citing DSP Jaspal Singh Dhillon. Manmohan Singh succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the report added. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Several Attempts Made on My Son’s Life During Elections, Says Punjabi Singer’s Father.

Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, Manmohan Singh Mohana Killed in Clash:

Punjab | There was a fight btw miscreants in Goindwal Sahib jail, in which Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, resident of Rayya was killed. Keshav resident of Bathinda & Manmohan Singh Mohana, resident of Budhlada, were admitted to Civil Hospital Tarn Taran: DSP Jaspal Singh Dhillon — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Killed in Jail:

Sidhu Moosewala Murder accused Mandeep Singh Toofan & Gangster Manmohan Killed in fight btw miscreants in Goindwal Sahib jail#SidhuMooseWala #GoindwalJail pic.twitter.com/Y45SvkhmJ8 — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)